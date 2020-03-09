



– An organization that specializes in helping refugees and immigrant populations is now looking for help. They want to catch a burglar who stole sensitive information Saturday morning.

“That’s what’s so upsetting, we feel like we are a safe space of empowerment and belonging. To be violated this way is not just hurtful for us as a team at Village Exchange Center, but it really impacts the larger community,” said Amanda Blaurock the Executive Director and Co-Founder of the Village Exchange Center.

The former church space has become a central location for nearly two dozen groups and nonprofits to help the community. They also help 2,500 people each month get services.

After an event Friday night, someone forgot to close the front door. The suspect walked in around 1:45 Saturday morning and can be seen on surveillance cameras staying around the office area for nearly 45 minutes. He took off with food, computers, keys and documents.

A similar looking suspect, with slightly different clothes comes back around 4:45 a.m. and quickly leaves with more from the offices. It’s believed to be the same suspect.

“We document information on all those community members that come in so we can do reports. All of those documents were in those drawers. Our personnel files, information on our tenants. We were very concerned that he spent such a significant time going through those files,” Blaurock said. “Having our space violated is really unfair.”

What’s still unknown is what the thief plans to do with the documents. Police have been wondering if it’s a bias-motivated crime based off of the people who are served at VEC or if it’s for identity theft reasons.

“We have a vulnerable, at risk community that comes here, so we feel pretty strongly about keeping them safe and their information safe,” Blaurock said.

To cover costs, VEC is hoping people will be willing to help with donations. Anyone with information on the suspect is urged to contact the Aurora Police Department.