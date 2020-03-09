CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver News, Special Olympics Colorado

DENVER (CBS4) – Special Olympians testified at a hearing at the state capitol on Monday. They support a bill which would create a Special Olympics license plate in Colorado.

The proceeds from the plate would help fund the nonprofit, Special Olympics Colorado.

(credit: CBS)

One athlete asked lawmakers to join the “inclusion revolution.”

“The acceptance I feel in the Special Olympics community inspired me to become my best self,” said Hanna Atkinson.

(credit: CBS)

“Even though I have earned hundreds of medals, the most important thing I have received from Special Olympics are pride and self worth,” said Erin Holloway.

The bill would also continue a check-off on income tax forms for Special Olympics. It allows taxpayers to make a voluntary donation to the organization when they file their return.

The bill passed its first committee on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply