DENVER (CBS4) – Three former pro athletes with ties to Colorado are going to be inducted to the 2020 National High School Hall of Fame. Former Wheat Ridge High School and University of Colorado standout Dave Logan, former Nugget Alex English and former Colorado Rockies player Matt Holliday are part of the 12 person class this year.

Logan is widely regarded as one of the best high school athletes ever to come out of Denver. He was a three-sport standout for the Farmers in the early 1970s and was drafted by teams in three professional sports (football, basketball and baseball). He played both football and basketball at CU and spent nine years in the NFL as a receiver with the Browns and Broncos. In addition to his playing career, Logan has also coached four different Denver-area high schools to eight high school football championships during the past 26 years.

Before starring for the Denver Nuggets for 10 seasons, English was a standout at Dreher High School in Columbia, South Carolina. He was a three-time all-state selection and Player of the year. He went on to play college basketball at South Carolina where he was the leading scorer in school history. As a Nugget, English was a scoring machine registering more than 2,000 points in eight straight seasons. He finished his NBA career with over 25,000 points good for 20th all-time.

Like Logan, Matt Holliday starred in three sports in high school at Stillwater High in Oklahoma. As a quarterback for three years, Holliday passed for 68 touchdowns and he was a four-year starter in baseball hitting .443 as a senior with 12 home runs. Coming out of high school, many considered him the nation’s top football and baseball recruit. Of course he went on to have an outstanding professional baseball career with Colorado and St. Louis. He was 2nd in the MVP voting as a Rockies player in 2007 and won a World Series in 2011 with St. Louis.

The honorees will be inducted July 1 in Denver.