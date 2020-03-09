Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The baby greater one horned tank rhino is all about playing when it comes to bonding with her mother. The little girl was born to Tensing at the Denver Zoo last month.
DENVER (CBS4)– The baby greater one horned tank rhino is all about playing when it comes to bonding with her mother. The little girl was born to Tensing at the Denver Zoo last month.
In the latest video released by the Denver zoo, she is certainly full of energy, running around the stall she shares with her mother, bumping into her and giving her rhino “kisses.”
Tensing and the baby are still behind the scenes at the elephant passage. So far, no date has been released for visitors to see the mom and newborn in person.