(HOODLINE) – A new interval training gym and personal training center has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition to Uptown, called City Row, can be found at 464 E. 19th Ave.
City Row, which has several other locations across the United States, specializes in low-impact, high-intensity, full-body endurance workout classes that incorporate indoor rowing machines and strength-building exercise techniques. The studioalso provides on-site lockers, towels and a water station for clients.
Considering it’s garnered a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, City Row’s latest outpost seems to have already attracted fans thus far.
Adam C., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new fitness center on Jan. 18, wrote, “One of the best workouts I have ever had. The 50 minutes went fast, due to an amazing instructor and thoughtful programming. Any age, any level of fitness, any physical ability should check this out. Loved it.”
Yelper Keegan S. added, “Instructor-led classes [can be] modified to meet your fitness levels and goals. … Classes are engaging, and include rowing intervals, body weight exercises on the mat, some light to medium weights and easy stretching towards the end. Every class is slightly different, so you’re sure to get variety if you’re a member/returning athlete.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: City Row is open from 5:30 a.m.–7:30 p.m. on weekdays and from 9 a.m.–noon on weekends.
Article provided by Hoodline.