FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – A call for shots fired in Fort Collins last Thursday night ended with a traffic stop involving a suspicious vehicle and three arrests. No one was hurt in the shooting, though some property was damaged.
Andrew Herrera, Walter Herrera, and Christian Buendia were all arrested in connection with the shooting. Buendia and Walter Herrera were arrested during the traffic stop late Thursday night. Andrew Herrera was arrested over the weekend.
Around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night, police responded to a shots fired call in the Saddlebrook Lane and Antigua Drive area, as well as Kechter Road between Timberline and Zeigler Roads. When they got to the area, officers found a suspicious vehicle and pulled the car over.
During a search of the car, a stolen handgun was found and two of the three suspects were arrested.
All are facing several charges including prohibited use of weapons , bail violations, and driving after the revocation of a license.