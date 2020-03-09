CBSN DenverWatch Now
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jury selection for the man accused of killing Adams County Deputy Heath Gumm began on Monday. Dreion Dearing is facing first-degree murder charges.

Deputy Heath Gumm (credit: Adams County)

Gumm died Jan. 24, 2018 while responding to an assault near 88th Avenue and Washington Street in Thornton.

Dearing has been charged with first-degree murder of a peace officer after deliberation, first-degree felony murder of a peace officer, first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree felony murder, first-degree burglary, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and third-degree assault.

The judge in the case entered a not guilty plea on Dearing’s behalf.

