DENVER (CBS4) – Most areas along the Front Range experienced the first significant rain of the season Sunday night. Totals ranged from just a few hundredths of an inch in some neighborhoods to more than 1 inch in parts of Weld County.
Officially Denver received 0.30″ of rain from late Sunday through early Monday. That brings our total of amount of liquid precipitation this year (including melted snow) to 1.37 inches which is 0.40″ above normal. Typically Denver gets less than 15 inches of liquid a year making the city one of the drier major cities in the country.
Other areas measured much more than rain than Denver with Briggsdale near Greeley measured more than 1 inch.
The southwest side of the metro area also received a substantial rain with more than a half inch around Roxborough Park, Waterton Canyon, and the south side of Littleton including the Chatfield State Park area.
Looking forward, the next several days will be mainly dry for lower elevations in the state including the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas. The next storm that will bring a chance for precipitation to the metro area will arrive Thursday night into Friday. Until then there will be ongoing chances for additional light snow in the mountains with minor additional accumulation through Thursday.