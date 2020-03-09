DENVER (CBS4) – People hoping to shave their heads for a good cause will have to wait a few more weeks. The Denver St. Baldrick’s event, usually scheduled for around St. Patrick’s Day, has been postponed.
CBS4 obtained a copy of a letter sent to participants on Sunday. In it, organizers state that because of the unknown nature of the Coronavirus, or COVID-19, and how exactly it spreads between people, they’ve decided to postpone the annual charity event for six weeks.
The event will now happen at Blake Street Tavern on May 1.
“Blake Street Tavern endorses our decision to postpone the event and have been more than accommodating in blocking off Friday, May 1st for a new head shaving date,” the letter stated.
It continued, “Though this is obviously inconvenient for all of us, the thought of putting anyone, especially ones with compromised immune systems, in harm’s way, is simply something that we can’t do.”
The annual event raises money for cancer research, and many participants in the event are cancer patients with compromised immune systems. For more, visit the St. Baldrick’s Denver event site.