Colorado Suspends Antonio Alfano, Former Five-Star Alabama Recruit, For Violation Of Buffaloes Team RulesThe saga of former five-star defensive lineman recruit Antonio Alfano continues at Colorado, and not for the better.

Best Player? In College Basketball, That's Still UnclearThe unpredictability of the college basketball season has led to uncertainty as to which team is truly the nation's best, and that has made for a murky race for national player of the year honors.

Avalanche Top Line Overwhelms Sharks In 4-3 WinNathan MacKinnon and Gabriel Landeskog each had a goal and two assists and Colorado's top line overwhelmed the San Jose Sharks in a 4-2 victory for the Avalanche on Sunday night.

Pro Cyclist Ben Sonntag Killed While Training Near DurangoBenjamin Sonntag was identified Friday as the fatality in a car-vs-bicycle accident that occurred on a dirt road southwest of Durango. Traffic investigators are looking into whether the 19-year-old Durango man whose truck collided with Sonntag was speeding.

Cavaliers Surprise Nuggets AgainKevin Love scored 27 points, hitting the go-ahead basket with four minutes remaining, and the short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers surprised the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102 on Saturday night.

Mikaela Shiffrin Returns To Skiing After Grieving Death Of Father JeffAfter stepping away from ski racing to grieve following her father's shock death, Mikaela Shiffrin will return to competition in Sweden next week, "hoping to make her dad happy."