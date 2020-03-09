DENVER (AP) — Jamal Murray scored 21 points, Paul Millsap had 20 and Jerami Grant added 19 as the Denver Nuggets sent the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks to their third straight loss and fourth in five games, 109-95 on Monday night.

The NBA-leading Bucks (53-12) were without reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has a knee injury, as well as starters Eric Bledsoe and Khris Middleton and key backup George Hill.

This whole sequence is just absolutely wild! (📺: @AltitudeTV) pic.twitter.com/GAfz1E84VS — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 10, 2020

Altogether, the Bucks played without their top six scorers, and despite a valiant effort by their backups led by Kyle Korver (23 points), the team sorely missed that firepower during its fourth consecutive road loss and third in a row on this trip.

The Bucks were swept by Denver in the two-game season series. The Nuggets won 127-115 in Milwaukee on Jan. 31 for their signature win this season.

So the #Nuggets get swept by the Cavs, but sweep the Bucks.

Logical. — Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) March 10, 2020

Nuggets leading scorer Nikola Jokic took just two first-half shots, made one, and continually passed up opportunities to get to the basket and instead distributed the ball. After a poor third quarter, Jokic came on strong down the stretch and finished with 10 points, half his average.

Grant and Millsap picked up the slack with 15 first-half points each as the Nuggets raced out to a 16-point lead before Milwaukee cut it to 62-54 at the break.

In the third quarter, Jokic missed five straight shots — a hook, a jumper and three 3-pointers — stretching his drought to 13 consecutive misses from beyond the arc before he sank one in the closing minutes.

The third quarter ended with Mason Plumlee’s fast-break layup for a 76-71 Denver lead after Monte Morris blocked Frank Mason III’s pull-up 3 from behind.

Seconds earlier, a slam by Murray was waved off with an offensive charge call even though D.J. Wilson left his feet trying to prevent the basket. Denver didn’t challenge the call.

This *would've* been the dunk of the year…. But it didn't count.. Still gnarly tho. pic.twitter.com/OanuriaYfz — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) March 10, 2020

Antetokounmpo got hurt in a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night, and on Sunday afternoon the Bucks said he had a minor sprain of his left knee and would miss at least two games. Milwaukee’s 141-130 loss at Phoenix on Sunday marked the first time the Bucks dropped back-to-back games this season.

Now it’s a three-game skid.

QUOTE OF THE NIGHT

“I played Division III basketball so I can definitely imagine that,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer on imagining Italian sports leagues playing games without fans because of the new coronavirus.

TIP-INS

Bucks: Milwaukee got back into the game with eight easy points off five Nuggets turnovers in the second quarter, when the Bucks trimmed a 52-36 deficit by closing the first half on an 18-10 run. … The Bucks play seven of their next eight in Milwaukee.

Nuggets: Jokic continued a recent trend of non-assertive play on the offensive end as he made just one basket in the first half. … The Nuggets play seven of their next eight on the road — and their only home game during that stretch is against the Clippers, who beat them by 29 points this month.

UP NEXT

Bucks: Host Boston on Thursday night.

Nuggets: At Dallas on Wednesday night.

