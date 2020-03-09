CBS4 is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and excited about the 2020/21 Broadway season which includes some major hit musicals.
DENVER (CBS4)– The highly anticipated “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is among the Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2020/21 Broadway season.
Joining the previously announced “To Kill A Mockingbird” is “1776,” “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “The Other Josh Cohen,” “Tootsie,” “Hadestown,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”
“I think, our audience actually is made up of a broad range of different tastes and opinions. And so again, that’s why I think people enjoy the work, enjoy coming to the theater, is there is always a surprise there for them,” said John Ekeberg/Executive Director, Broadway Division at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.
DCPA subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to the season on March 23. Current DCPA subscribers have until April 12 to renew.
The current Subscription Shows package includes:
- 1776, Buell Theatre, Oct 13-25, 2020
- Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Buell Theatre, Oct 27-Nov 15, 2020
- The Other Josh Cohen, Garner Galleria Theatre, Nov 14, 2020-May 9, 2021
- Tootsie, Buell Theatre, Mar 2-14, 2021
- Hadestown, Buell Theatre, Apr 6-18, 2021
- Pretty Woman: The Musical, Buell Theatre, May 11-23, 2021
- Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Buell Theatre Jun 10-Jul 4, 2021
- To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ellie Jul 13-Aug 1, 2021
Added Attraction Shows:
- The Crown – Live!, Garner Galleria Theatre Aug 5-Sept 6, 2020
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Buell Theatre Dec 11-13, 2020
- Jersey Boys, Buell Theatre Dec 15-20, 2020
- Dear Evan Hansen, Buell Theatre Jan 26-31, 2021
- Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Buell Theatre Feb 16-21, 2021
- Les Misérables, Buell Theatre Apr 27-May 2, 2021
- Come From Away, Buell Theatre Jun 1-6, 2021
- Reunion ‘69 and Reunion ‘85, Buell Theatre Aug 11-Sept 12, 2021
LINK: DCPA