CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Denver Center Attractions, Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Denver News


CBS4 is a proud partner of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts and excited about the 2020/21 Broadway season which includes some major hit musicals.

DENVER (CBS4)– The highly anticipated “Moulin Rouge! The Musical” is among the Denver Center for the Performing Arts 2020/21 Broadway season.

(credit: DCPA)

Joining the previously announced “To Kill A Mockingbird” is “1776,” “Ain’t Too Proud- The Life and Times of The Temptations,” “The Other Josh Cohen,” “Tootsie,” “Hadestown,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” and “Moulin Rouge! The Musical.”

(credit: DCPA)

“I think, our audience actually is made up of a broad range of different tastes and opinions. And so again, that’s why I think people enjoy the work, enjoy coming to the theater, is there is always a surprise there for them,” said John Ekeberg/Executive Director, Broadway Division at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.

(credit: DCPA)

DCPA subscribers will have priority access to purchase tickets to the season on March 23. Current DCPA subscribers have until April 12 to renew.

The current Subscription Shows package includes:

  • 1776, Buell Theatre, Oct 13-25, 2020
  • Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, Buell Theatre, Oct 27-Nov 15, 2020
  • The Other Josh Cohen, Garner Galleria Theatre, Nov 14, 2020-May 9, 2021
  • Tootsie, Buell Theatre, Mar 2-14, 2021
  • Hadestown, Buell Theatre, Apr 6-18, 2021
  • Pretty Woman: The Musical, Buell Theatre, May 11-23, 2021
  • Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Buell Theatre Jun 10-Jul 4, 2021
  • To Kill a Mockingbird, The Ellie Jul 13-Aug 1, 2021

(credit: DCPA)

Added Attraction Shows:

  • The Crown – Live!, Garner Galleria Theatre Aug 5-Sept 6, 2020
  • Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical, Buell Theatre Dec 11-13, 2020
  • Jersey Boys, Buell Theatre Dec 15-20, 2020
  • Dear Evan Hansen, Buell Theatre Jan 26-31, 2021
  • Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, Buell Theatre Feb 16-21, 2021
  • Les Misérables, Buell Theatre Apr 27-May 2, 2021
  • Come From Away, Buell Theatre Jun 1-6, 2021
  • Reunion ‘69 and Reunion ‘85, Buell Theatre Aug 11-Sept 12, 2021

LINK: DCPA 

Comments

Leave a Reply