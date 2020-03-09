Comments
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A section of C-470 could soon be named after a teenager who helped save lives during the STEM School Highlands Ranch shooting. Kendrick Castillo died after charging the gunmen.
Kendrick’s parents, John and Maria, testified in front of state lawmakers on Monday for the new legislation.
It would rename C-470 between Santa Fe Drive and University Boulevard as the “Kendrick Castillo Memorial Highway.”
John Castillo thanked Rep. Kevin Van Winkle and House Republican Leader Patick Neville for their efforts on social media.