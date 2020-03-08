



Concern over COVID-19 (coronavirus) has blood banks calling for healthy donors. Amy Bowman said she’s a regular donor at the Vitalant Blood Donation Center in Highlands Ranch.

“You don’t want to overreact, but you also don’t want to underreact,” Bowman said.

She’s eager to help out, especially in light of the coronavirus.

“If I can help somebody else, I want to do it in any way I can,” she added.

Vitalant carefully screens people before they give blood. Bowman had to answer a series of questions including if and where she’s traveled as well as her health. However, as the coronavirus spreads, Vitalant is especially keen on recommending anyone who’s visited China, Iran, Italy, or South Korean within the last four weeks to wait 28 days to donate.

“We want to ensure that you’re feeling well and healthy because some of the patients who receive blood transfusions are already immuno compromised, and we don’t want to introduce any risks of anything causing them to have a reaction,” Liz Lambert, Vitalant Communications Manager said.

Lambert explains there’s no pasteurization process with blood which is why the questionnaire before donating is crucial.

“When you do give whole blood, we do filter out the white blood cells, and that helps prevent reactions,” Lambert said.

Currently, Vitalant is not testing donations for COVID19, but that could change depending on new information from the CDC and FDA. With that in mind, the FDA has stated, “The potential for transmission of COVID-19 by blood and blood components is unknown at this time. However, respiratory viruses, in general, are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.”

Lambert says donors don’t necessarily need to visit a permanent location.

“And so we’re asking people not only if you can continue to donate blood, but continue to hold those mobile blood drives because half of the blood comes from the mobile blood drives that are held at schools and businesses,” Lambert said.

Vitalant hopes business continues as usual because it says, every day there’s a need for donors to give blood, especially during what is normally the cold and flu season.

LINK: Vitalant on Coronavirus