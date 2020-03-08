DENVER (CBS4) – A plane headed to Newark, New Jersey from Eagle, Colorado was diverted to Denver International Airport on Sunday afternoon. United Airlines officials say more than one passenger became disruptive and had to be removed.
United officials tell CBS4 the flight landed without incident. Law enforcement was there as it landed.
The flight re-departed for Newark about 30 minutes later.
Right now on a @united flight from VAIL to Newark. Got diverted to Denver for “security reasons”…. now landed. Rumor is that there was a “couging passenger” that is being de-planed. This is all rumor. Pilot has not given details. Stay tuned. #COVID #CoronaVirus #🤧 pic.twitter.com/DFPkq1hE1v
— Jordan Safirstein MD (@CardiacConsult) March 8, 2020
At least one passenger claims a passenger was making unreasonable requests after they were seated next to someone who was coughing and sneezing.
United Airlines says this “was in no way a medical situation.” Later airline officials told CBS4 one passenger was sneezing due to allergies and was evaluated on the plane. They did not have a fever.
While that passenger was allowed to fly to Newark, the disruptive passengers were removed.
The FBI is investigating because this situation happened mid-flight. It’s not clear if any charges will be filed.