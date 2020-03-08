DENVER (CBS4) – Andrew Romanoff claims victory after his campaign significantly outpaced that of former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper’s during the Democratic Senate Caucus. Both Romanoff and Hickenlooper are in a race to replace incumbent Sen. Cory Gardner.

Hickenlooper’s campaign denied to comment on the outcome of the caucus at this time, only citing their steady belief that he will be the party’s nominee come November’s election.

Caucuses often attract more loyal and left-leaning Democrats. Romanoff’s campaign has been successful with that portion of Democrats. Turnout for the 2020 caucus was significantly lower than in previous years.

CBS4 was invited to attend a precinct caucus at Thomas Jefferson High School. Volunteers sparked conversations with voters about candidates known as a straw poll.

“You may be able to sway someone your way, and talk about why you support that candidate,” said Brenda Ennis, a voter.

While multiple names were on the ballots, the two names floated the most were Romanoff and Hickenlooper.

“Andrew Romonoff, he was a super star in the Colorado Senate. He won four terms. He lead (Democrats) to our first majority in 30 years,” said Linda During, a voter.

“I feel (Hickenlooper) is a very strong candidate to beat Cory Gardner,” Ennis said. “You are the voters. You are the ones that he will listen to.”

Participants representing support for both sides had varying ideas of the opposition. One person suggested Hickenlooper was in too deep with the fossil fuel industry.

“Hickenlooper drank the fracking fluid,” During said.

However, others, like Laverne Hillig-Hughes suggested Hickenlooper was a strong candidate for president who could now be an even stronger selection for senator.

“To say that this gentleman does not have the qualification is appalling to me,” Hillig-Hughes said.

One thing both sides could agree on was the need to select a candidate who could oppose Gardner the best.

“We need someone who can really speak to democratic issues, and issues people really care about. If we are going to pull uniformed voters in to this race to vote for a democrat,” said Troy Hubbell, a voter.