DENVER (CBS4) – A pediatric pharmacist at Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children (RMHC) gives grieving parents a dose of comfort. In her free time, she creates memory bears … huggable reminders of their children who died.

“I love sewing,” said Erin Kraemer as she worked in the basement of her home in Evergreen.

Her projects are sentimental stuffed bears, stitched from the fabric of young lives lost. One bear, made from a special sunflower blanket, tells the story of Kylie Schwartz.

“Kylie loved sunflowers,” Kylie’s mother, Leslie, told CBS4 Health Specialist Kathy Walsh. “Even in your darkest days, the sunflower will find sun and that was kind of the way she looked at life.”

Kylie was 22 years old when she was diagnosed with a rare, aggressive pediatric cancer. She fought with 33 radiation treatments and 80 doses of chemotherapy.

Erin Kraemer was one of her pharmacists at RMHC.

“We think about these patients when we go home,” she explained.

After Kylie died, Erin offered to make her family a bear.

“My husband and I just looked at each other and said, ‘the blanket, that’s the best way to remember her, the sunflower blanket’ ,” said Leslie.

Erin’s bear making started when she was battling breast cancer and her mother had died. A relative made a bear for her out of her mom’s favorite dress.

“I think hugging a bear or any kind of stuffed animal is comforting,” said Erin.

It is for Leslie Schwartz.

“I love it,” she told Erin, blinking back tears as she saw the bear for the first time. Erin hand delivers her bears.

“It’s a labor of love and really all I ask for is a hug,” she said.

She got plenty from Leslie who was grateful for the home made bear that may help mend her broken heart.

“You know I do have my dark moments, it will be the bear that I grab and remember my beautiful Kylie,” Leslie said.