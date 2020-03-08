CBSN DenverWatch Now
HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Emergency road crews responded to a rock slide on U.S. 40 near Hayden on Sunday afternoon. The road is closed in both directions near the Yampa Valley Regional Airport.

Colorado Department of Transportation officials told CBS4 with recent freeze-thaw cycles, rocks are becoming unstable and prone to slides.

Colorado State Patrol says an alternate route is RCR 33 out of Steamboat Springs to RCR 27 to Hayden.

Drivers should be aware of the conditions.

It’s not clear when the highway will reopen.

