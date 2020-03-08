BAILEY, Colo. (CBS4) – A Platte Canyone volunteer firefighter was severely burned while fighting a fire on Appleby Street on March 5. The department says Dylan Castello will be in the hospital for about three weeks.
Castello suffered significant second to fourth degree burns to his right hand, first degree burns to his right arm, shoulder and back and third degree burns to his left wrist.
Officials say he’s expected to receive a skin graft on Monday.
“Firefighter Castello works as a arborist as you can imagine this incident will impact his ability to work for a while,” the department stated.
Officials hope to raise money for his recovery. They are accepting check donations:
Platte Canyon Fire Department
Under memo: Firefighter Castello fund
They also set up a GoFundMe page.
Castello, 26, joined the department in 2019.
“I want to thank everybody so much for all this overwhelming support. It is my pleasure and honor to serve this community. As a firefighter, it is wonderful to see the community return the appreciation,” Castello stated through the department.