KEYSTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a snowboarder who collided with another snowboarder at Keystone Ski Resort. It happened on Saturday at around noon.
The victim, a 48-year-old man, was sent to St. Anthony Hospital. It’s not clear how he is doing as of Sunday morning.
Deputies responded to the Haywood Ski Run.
They say a snowboarder described as a 5-foot-6 man, in his 20s or 30s, had shoulder-length, brown hair. He was seen wearing a black helmet or hat and a “leafy” brown camouflage jersey or shirt with a black long sleeve shirt underneath. He also had a camouflage scarf or bandana and black pants.
Deputies want that man to provide a statement.
If you have any information you’re asked to contact Sgt. Mark Watson at (970) 423-8956 or at Mark.Watson@summitcountyco.gov or Summit County Communications Center non-emergency phone number (970) 668-8600.