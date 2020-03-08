Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools warned parents about false information being spread on social media stating schools in Jeffco and Denver would be closed this week. Jeffco says the post is fake, and school is scheduled as normal.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools warned parents about false information being spread on social media stating schools in Jeffco and Denver would be closed this week. Jeffco says the post is fake, and school is scheduled as normal.
The post apparently blames the coronavirus for the temporary closure through March 15.
Be aware, there is a FAKE Tweet going around on Snapchat stating Jeffco and Denver area schools are closed next week. Again, THIS IS FAKE. Jeffco Public Schools are open next week and on a normal schedule.
— Jeffco Public Schools (@JeffcoSchoolsCo) March 8, 2020
There are currently eight presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Colorado; three are in Douglas County, two in Denver, and one each in El Paso, Summit and Eagle Counties.
Additional Information from the CDPHE:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.
RELATED: ‘Top Priority Is Keeping Our State Safe’: Gov. Polis Announces Coronavirus Action Plan