COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders have until midnight on March 8 to get a free pass to honor a snowboarding icon. “A Day for Jake” is a global event to celebrate the life of the founder of Burton snowboards, Jake Burton Carpenter.

Burton Snowboards CEO Jake Burton talks to media before the Snowboard Men’s Halfpipe Finals on day four of the Sochi 2014 Winter Olympics at Rosa Khutor Extreme Park on February 11, 2014 in Sochi, Russia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

Burton passed away in November from testicular cancer at the age of 65.

Three Bears chair (credit: Copper Mountain)

Copper Mountain is among several resorts offering a free day on the slopes on March 13 to honor Burton.

LINK: A Day for Jake

