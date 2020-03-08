Comments
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders have until midnight on March 8 to get a free pass to honor a snowboarding icon. “A Day for Jake” is a global event to celebrate the life of the founder of Burton snowboards, Jake Burton Carpenter.
COPPER MOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) – Skiers and snowboarders have until midnight on March 8 to get a free pass to honor a snowboarding icon. “A Day for Jake” is a global event to celebrate the life of the founder of Burton snowboards, Jake Burton Carpenter.
Burton passed away in November from testicular cancer at the age of 65.
Copper Mountain is among several resorts offering a free day on the slopes on March 13 to honor Burton.
LINK: A Day for Jake