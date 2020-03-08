DENVER (CBS4) – A weak weather system moving across the state today will bring areas of light snow to the mountains with rain showers in Denver, mountain valleys and on the eastern plains. There is even a small chance to see a few thunderstorms in the area this afternoon.
Temperatures will be on the mild side today so snow levels will be pretty high, mostly at or above 9,500 feet. Any snow accumulation will be minor in the mountains and we aren’t anticipating widespread travel problems.
For the lower elevations any moisture that falls will be all rain. In fact some rain showers will linger into the overnight hours on the northeast plains where it is possible for a few places to see up to a half inch of water. There could be areas of locally dense fog around sunrise on Monday along and east of Interstate 25.
Looking down the road of time the weather pattern looks to become a bit more active in the days ahead with occasional storms passing through and temperatures running within a few degrees of where they should be for this time of year. Some cooler weather will likely settle into the state by the upcoming weekend.