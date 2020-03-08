



The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment states there are no new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state as of Sunday. However, they say a woman who visited Aspen from Australia tested positive with the virus.

She is back home in Australia.

They say the woman in her 20s was in contact with Aspen residents and visitors at “social gatherings.” Some of those people have reported experiencing respiratory symptoms.

Health officials with the state and Pitkin County are reaching out to people who were with that woman.

They ask if you are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and live in Aspen to call 970-456-2199 for further instructions.

CDPHE says certain people are at a higher risk of the virus:

Older adults, especially those over age 80.

People who have chronic medical conditions like heart, lung, or kidney disease.

Older adults who have chronic medical conditions are at highest risk.

People at higher risk should take action now to be prepared for this virus if there is an outbreak in their community. CDC has the information you need to prepare.

There are still eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado:

Denver County

• One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.

• One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.

Douglas County

• One case in a school-aged female, exposed during international travel.

• One case in a woman in her 40s, exposed during international travel.

• One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.

Eagle County

• One case in a woman in her 50s, exposed during international travel.

El Paso County

• One case in a man in his 40s. The investigation is ongoing.

Summit County

• One case in a man in his 30s, an out-of-state resident who was exposed during international travel or through contact with an out-of-state case.

Additional Information from the CDPHE: