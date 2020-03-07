DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Musical performances at the Douglas County School District were canceled this weekend because of a potential coronavirus exposure at Ranch View Middle School. The news of the exposure was sent by the Tri-County Health Department.
There are three confirmed presumptive positive cases of coronavirus in Douglas County.
RELATED: 8 Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases In Colorado
• One case in a school-aged female, exposed during international travel.
• One case in a woman in her 40s, exposed during international travel.
• One case in a woman in her 70s, exposed during international travel.
Musical performances including School House Rock shows and the district’s solo and ensemble festival.
“We are in close contact with Tri-County Health Department and Douglas County School District on this matter and will provide you with more information as we have it,” the district stated in a letter to parents on Friday.
RELATED: Children’s Hospital Colorado Offers Coronavirus Tips For Kids
Additional Information from the CDPHE:
- Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes
- Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.
- We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.
- Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.