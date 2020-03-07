Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Later this year, brides and grooms will be able to get married at the Governor’s Mansion. The mansion, also known as the Cheesman-Boettcher Mansion, is on 8th Avenue and Logan Street.
In the past, you had to be friends or a family member of the governor to have a wedding at the venue.
Gov. Jared Polis decided to open it to everyone.
A wedding showcase for couples who are interested in seeing the venue will be March 16 between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.