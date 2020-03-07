DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands flooded the Denver Museum of Nature and Science for Girls and Science on Saturday. It’s a chance for girls and their families to meet women in STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math) fields.
One of those women was CBS4 Meteorologist Lauren Whitney.
This is the 6th year the museum has hosted the event. Bank of America was one of many groups helping guide young minds through the world of math.
“I’m with Bank of America, and we’re talking about all these things having to do with finance,” said Melisa Busse. “People don’t really think about math as banking so I think it’s really important to be a role model for somebody who may be not able to put that together, who really is thinking ‘What do I want to do within that STEAM realm?’ Banking is great.”
The range of topics covered just about everything – from improving your smile by flossing to learning how artificial intelligence works.
“I train the machines, the robots, on what’s good traffic and what’s bad traffic,” said one Ping Identity representative.
CBS4’s Jamie Leary helped dinosaur hunter Natalie Toth share her story during special screenings.
“How much time does it usually take to put together a whole dinosaur? Depends on if it’s a little one that fit in my hand like this or if it’s one of those huge long-necked dinosaurs,” said Toth.
PHOTO GALLERY: 2020 Girls & Science