LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Drivers will need to plan ahead for a detour along Interstate 25 near Loveland this weekend. The I-25 North Express Lanes Johnstown to Fort Collins Project will require a full overnight closure between CO-402 and US-34.
Crews will be demolishing the Larimer County Road 20 bridge over I-25.
The demolition starts at Saturday at 9 p.m., and wraps up Sunday at 10:00 a.m.
The project will require an extended closure of Larimer County Road 20 Bridge over I-25 to reconstruct and widen the bridge. The closure begins Saturday morning at 7 a.m., and will continue through August 2020.