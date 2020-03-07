(HOODLINE) – Need more seafood in your life? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional seafood sources in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.
Denver-area shoppers historically spend more in the winter at restaurants than any other season of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of software and email marketing services for small businesses. The average amount spent per customer transaction at Denver-area restaurants grew to $28 for the metro area in the winter of last year, 1% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
Romes Saloon
First on the list is Romes Saloon. Located at 785 W. Mississippi Ave. in Athmar Park, the traditional American joint, which serves tacos, steaks, seafood and more, is the highest-rated destination for seafood in Denver, boasting four stars out of 65 reviews on Yelp.
Guard and Grace
Next up is Guard and Grace, situated at 1801 California St. in downtown Denver’s Central Business District. With 4.5 stars out of 1,060 reviews on Yelp, the steakhouse and wine bar, which offers seafood and more, has proved to be a local favorite.
Angelo’s Taverna
Alamo Placita’s Angelo’s Taverna, settled at 620 E. Sixth Ave., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Italian eatery, which is known for its seafood and wine, 4.5 stars out of 993 reviews.
Jax Fish House
Last but not least is Jax Fish House, a seafood restaurant in LoDo, with 4.5 stars out of 890 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1539 17th St. to give it a try for yourself.
