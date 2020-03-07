DENVER (CBS4) – Saturday will be a beautiful day around Colorado with partly to mostly sunny skies and very mild temperatures. In fact the high in Denver could get close to the daily record for March 7, which is 72 degrees set way back in 1879.
A few snow showers will move back into the mountains after sunset tonight as our next weather maker approaches from the west. Snow levels should be fairly high tonight because of how warm it is right now.
Speaking of tonight, we will start Daylight Saving Time while you are asleep, so don’t forget to set those clocks ahead by 1 hour as we spring forward. It is also a good time to check the batteries in your smoke alarms.
Looking ahead to your Sunday expect cooler weather (by about 10 degrees in most areas) along with pretty extensive cloud cover. Areas of snow will fall in the mountains with some mid to late afternoon rain showers developing in Denver and on the eastern plains. Some of those will last into the evening.