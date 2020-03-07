Comments
(CBS4) – Vitalant wants Coloradans to know donating blood during the current coronavirus outbreak is safe. However, they say donors who have visited mainland China, South Korea, Iran or Italy within the last 28 days to not donate.
(CBS4) – Vitalant wants Coloradans to know donating blood during the current coronavirus outbreak is safe. However, they say donors who have visited mainland China, South Korea, Iran or Italy within the last 28 days to not donate.
They also urge those who have may have been exposed to someone with coronavirus to postpone donating.
The need for blood donations, however, has not changed.
“Hospitals will be extremely challenged if COVID-19 infections increase,” said Dr. Ralph Vassallo, Vitalant’s chief medical & scientific officer. “The last thing we want them worrying about is having enough blood for trauma and cancer patients. That’s why we’re asking healthy people to step up now and give blood to help ensure a stable blood supply is always ready for them.”
Officials say it is highly unlikely the virus can be transmitted through blood transfusions.
LINK: Vitalant on Coronavirus