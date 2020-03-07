Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As Colorado health officials monitor eight presumptive positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19), Children’s Hospital Colorado wants families to be educated in the prevention of spreading the virus.
The hospital asks families to avoid the emergency or urgent care locations unless they are experiencing a medical emergency or were directed by their doctor.
If a parent and/or child has symptoms of coronavirus, they are urged to call their doctor first or call the ParentSmart Healthline (720-777-0123).
“Do not go inside unannounced into a doctor’s office, emergency department, hospital or medical facility since COVID-19 is highly contagious,” hospital officials stated.
The hospital also altered its visitation rules:
- Each hospitalized patient family can identify up to four caregivers, over the age of 18, who will be allowed to visit. Only two visitors (including parents/legal authorized representatives) can visit at one time.
- For an emergency department visit, we ask that parents try not to bring other family members. Limiting visitors is an important way we can limit the spread of illness and keep everyone safe.
More information about coronavirus can be found by calling CO-Help at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.