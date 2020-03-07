



By every definition, Ronin was a dog. He was also a police officer, ready when his partner, Officer Todd Thompson, needed him.

“He dug holes in the backyard he barked at the mailman, he laid on the couch. He did all of that,” said Thompson. “He flipped that switch and immediately he would walk into his harness. He wanted to wear the harness because he knew he was going to go to work.”

One month ago Thompson had to say goodbye to his partner. Ronin had a previously unknown medical issue and passed away. Thompson took it hard. So did the Town of Castle Rock.

“Ronin was genuinely part of the community,” said Castle Rock resident Jerry Powell.

Powell is part of a group called the Dads of Castle Rock. He also makes wood carvings for a living and had an extra piece of mahogany in his shop. He said when he found out about Ronin it all just came together.

“We knew right away exactly what we needed to use it for,” he said.

Dads of Castle Rock gave Thompson a hand-carved mahogany plaque honoring Ronin. They made it to show Castle Rock Police the people they protect support them.

“We have their backs as much as they have ours,” said Powell.

Thompson is appreciative the whole community has been there for him. He has also gotten cards and letters from all over the world offering words of kindness and comfort. He says it has helped him and his wife get through this trying time.

“They’ve just been fantastic,” he said.

Ronin was getting ready to retire when he died, so the department plans to get another dog. They have one other K9 officer named Shogun.

It won’t be Thompson’s dog though; he is retiring from the K9 unit.