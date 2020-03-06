The biggest train show west of the Mississippi is back! Head to the Denver Mart Saturday and Sunday for the Rocky Mountain Train Show. Explore acres of model and toy trains. Tickets are $10. Kids 12 and under are free.
https://rockymountaintrainshow.com/Default.aspx
Experience the spirit of innovative dance at Colorado Ballet’s annual “Tour de Force.” Enjoy dynamic and acclaimed contemporary works. Performances run today through Sunday at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House. Tickets start at $30.
https://tickets.coloradoballet.org/5529/5574
Films buffs head to Boulder this weekend for the 16th Annual Boulder International Film Festival. Filmmakers from Colorado, and around the world, will showcase their work and celebrate the art of cinema.
biff1.com