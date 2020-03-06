(HOODLINE) – Looking to chow down on some vegetarian or gluten-free fare? Flower Child has added a new outpost at 3110 E. First Ave., Unit 101, in Cherry Creek.
Flower Child, which has locations in Texas, California, Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and District of Columbia, provides health-conscious meal options that can cater to a variety of dietary needs, including paleo, gluten-free and vegan. On the menu, expect to see items like avocado hummus, a Mediterranean quinoa salad, Madras yellow curry grain bowl, yuzu Brussels sprouts, Indian-spiced cauliflower and a grilled chicken wrap, complete with charred onion, peppers, broccoli and melted pepper jack cheese.
With a five-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival seems to be a welcome addition to the neighborhood.
Tina A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new restaurant on Feb. 8, wrote, “Flower Child … is a quick place to get healthy, wholesome, real food. If you are at all health-conscious, this is the place to go.”
Yelper Alejandra M. added, “Amazing restaurant! I recommend the avocado hummus and the curry. I think it’s the best curry I’ve had in Denver.”
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Flower Child is open from 11 a.m.–9 p.m. daily.
Article provided by Hoodline.