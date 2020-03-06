



New Saigon Bakery & Deli

– Wondering where the finest delis are near you that don’t cost a fortune? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most excellent affordable delis in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill on a budget.

Topping the list is New Saigon Bakery & Deli. Located at 640 S. Federal Blvd. in Southwest Denver, the Vietnamese outlet, which offers baked goods, sandwiches, juices, smoothies and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive deli in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 261 reviews on Yelp.

“New Saigon Bakery and Deli is a family-owned business that focuses on Vietnamese food,” states the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. “They specialize in Vietnamese sandwiches (bánh mì), as well as desserts and street-style Vietnamese food.”

As far as what the business is known for, “Vietnamese sandwiches, bakery and deli, bánh mì, snacks, desserts and Vietnamese-style street food,” it continues on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

Curtis Park Delicatessen

Next up is Five Points’ Curtis Park Delicatessen, situated at 2532 Champa St. With 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for a reasonably priced option.

In the words of the business’ Yelp bio, “We are a neighborhood delicatessen and market, featuring local and domestic cured meats, cheeses and a unique selection of fine foods,” it explains in the section pertaining to specialties.

Furthermore, “We prepare fresh sandwiches to order daily, using only the best ingredients. We drip only the finest locally roasted espresso, and offer loose leaf teas and cold beverages. In our market, you’ll find fresh local milk, Rocky Mountain cage-free eggs, ambrosia honey, sweet action ice cream and fresh city bakery bread.”

Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen

Five Points’ Rosenberg’s Bagels & Delicatessen, located at 725 E. 26th Ave., is another primo choice, with Yelpers giving the budget-friendly deli and cafe, which is known for its bagels, breakfast, brunch and more, four stars out of 702 reviews.

Yelper Sören I., who reviewed the establishment on Dec. 20, wrote, “Rosenberg’s is Denver’s best bagel spot. Hands-down. The scallion cream cheese is to die for, as is the smoked salmon cream cheese. Occasionally there is wild-caught fish in the deli area, which does not disappoint.”

And Yelper Ayala B. added, “If you’re in the mood for a delicious bagel and a great latte, come to Rosenberg’s. I got the egg bagel with lox, cream cheese, tomato and capers. Delicious.”

Classic Eats

Finally, Classic Eats, a deli and eatery that serves breakfast, brunch, sandwiches and more in Northwest Denver, is another much-loved, economical go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 119 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3910 W. Colfax Ave. to give it a try for yourself.

“Classic Eats Delicatessen is committed to providing Denver’s Upper West side with the finest and freshest ingredients available,” touts the history section of the business’ Yelp profile. “We pride ourselves on making just about everything from scratch with a team that’s passionate about satisfying our customers.”

Regarding signature items, “Classic Eats Delicatessen is changing the way the people of Denver look at classic sandwiches, salads and soups,” it notes on Yelp in the specialty section. “You’ll find a menu made up of healthy dishes that are filled with flavor and creativity, like our delectable gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches. With gluten-free and meat-free options, we have dishes that’ll satisfy any diner.”

