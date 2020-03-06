Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public Schools on Friday unveiled its first non-gender bathroom. They cut a rainbow ribbon at the entrance of the bathroom at at Collegiate Prep Academy.
Students say it’s a small thing that makes a big difference during a scary time.
“We all go through this phase to find out who we are, but our friends who are transgender, questioning or nonbinary have many more obstacles to face before them. Creating gender neutral restrooms is just one small change our schools can make that can have an enormous impact on how someone’s feeling of safety and acceptance,” said on Collegiate Prep student.
The Denver Public School Board has passed a resolution to have a gender neutral bathroom in every school.