



– The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has rearranged staff to help test coronavirus, or COVID-19, samples. There have been eight confirmed cases in Colorado as of Friday afternoon.

“It’s a little bit of an all hands on deck approach and the staff are really kind of excited to put all of their technical use towards something that is really affecting people’s daily lives,” said Emily Travanty, the Deputy and Scientific Director State Public Health Laboratory.

“We test for a lot of different pathogens every day, staff is highly trained, this is what we do every day here. It’s a little outside of normal though because we are seeing a surge in test requests.” she said.

Normally ten of the 84 staff are assigned to process samples which come in their microbiology lab, they have since doubled that number.

“We are also pulling additional staff in from various other sections within our laboratory to help support, not just the actual testing, but all of the sample flow and data needs that surround the test. Getting the samples put into our database, moving the samples through our laboratory and then getting those results back right out to the submitters so they can see what those test results are,” said Travanty.

Each nasal or throat swab is tested by taking a substance from the sample and placing it on a special tray.

“You start to see the fluorescence accumulate over time. Reactive samples you will see on that graph will start to cross over the threshold indicating a positive reaction,” she said.

Earlier this week, Gov. Jared Polis gathered with his team at the state Capitol morning to announce measures taking place to protect Coloradans.

Polis encouraged best practices that include washing your hands and staying home from work and other public places if you’re feeling sick.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

On Tuesday, Polis said Colorado’s readiness includes 650,000 N95 masks and the capacity to test 160 people per day– free of charge.

“The free test that Colorado is using is covering the demand. If that need increases, we will consider other options,” said Polis on Thursday.

On Monday, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock announced the creation of a coronavirus task force that will coordinate among public agencies as the virus continues its spread across the country.