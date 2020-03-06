



– The threat of infection from coronavirus, is especially concerning for people with compromised immune systems. Dr. Thomas Campbell works in the CU Cancer Center, his advice to patients about COVID-19 is simple.

“It’s important that people with cancer or other chronic illnesses be vaccinated for Influenza and take these precautions to protect themselves not only from COVID-19 but also from Influenza and other respiratory illnesses that circulate this time of year,” he said.

The City and County of Denver has identified two people who have tested positive for coronavirus. This comes the day after Colorado’s first two COVID-19 cases were announced and just hours before El Paso County announced the first coronavirus case there and another two cases in Douglas County, and another case in Eagle County.

This bring the total number of positive cases of coronavirus to eight as of Friday afternoon.

“What we know from the data from China is that 80% of people who get infected with COVID-19 have a very mild or moderate illness, that doesn’t require hospitalization.”

Campbell has also spent the last three decades as a professor of Infection Disease at the University of Colorado. He cautions people not to rush to the emergency room at the first sign of symptoms.

“It’s not necessary for most people with COVID-19 to come into the hospital. If people aren’t sick enough to be in the hospital, if they can manage their illness at home, keep themselves away from others until the illness resolves, then that will help protect the people who have to be in the hospital, like people with cancer and other illnesses, that are more susceptible,” he said.

He suggests keeping an eye on symptoms and only going to the hospital if you have shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, otherwise, it’s best to isolate yourself as much as possible and ride it out from home.

Additional Information from the CDPHE:

Practice good hygiene. Thoroughly wash your hands with soap and water. In the absence of soap and water, use hand-sanitizer; use your elbow or sleeve to cover coughs and sneezes

Stay home if you’re sick; keep your children home if they are sick. The illness can last for many days so make preparations now to work from home if possible.

We advise Coloradans to always be prepared for an emergency– like a large snowstorm– and have a plan for your family. Make sure to have 72 hours of key supplies on hand like medications, infant formula, diapers, pet food, etc. FEMA guidance for pre-pandemic COVID-19 preparedness is available on Ready.gov.

Stay informed with reliable, up-to-date information. People who have general questions about coronavirus disease 2019, can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org, for answers in English and Spanish (Español), Mandarin (普通话), and more.

