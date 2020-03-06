DENVER (CBS4)– The Colorado Crossroads volleyball tournament is one of the biggest in the country, taking place annually at the Colorado Convention Center. This year organizers say 4,042 teams are participating and are expecting 56,000-60,000 people to attend the event in the middle of coronavirus cases being confirmed in Colorado.
“It’s fun, it is just a hoot and it takes me a year to put all the pieces together, but I love it,” said tournament director Kay Rogness.
With this Coronavirus concerns looming, tournament officials are taking extra precautions to stay safe. Rogness says the convention center is providing extra hand sanitizer stations.
“We have them stationed where we think the most people will be able to get to them,” Rogness told CBS4’s Dominic Garcia.
After each match all volleyballs will be cleaned, and every night all 102 courts will be mopped with disinfectant. Rogness says the tournament also says they’ve hired a medical firm to staff the event.
“It comes with athletic trainers and they have a licensed MD. So that doctor and those trainers are on site at all times,” said Rogness.
The tournament runs through March 15.
LINK: Colorado Crossroads