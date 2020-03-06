DENVER (CBS4) – The CBS4 newsroom received several calls Thursday night about dozens of lights spotted over Colorado. Viewers said the lights appeared to fly in a straight formation before disappearing out of sight.
The Federal Aviation Administration debunked any theories of a UFO. Allen Kenitzer, FAA spokesperson, told CBS4 the lights were a deployment of approximately 50 Starlink Satellites from SpaceX.
The satellites are part of an earlier launch of a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral, Florida. Kenitzer said the satellite sightings did impact air traffic.
SpaceX is a private American aerospace manufacturer headquartered in Hawthorne, California. The company is building a constellation of thousands of satellites to provide Internet access to remote locations.
SpaceX has launched hundreds of satellites into an orbit about 180 miles above Earth. The satellites can be visible to observers under clear, dark skies.