



Citing the compromised immune systems of some of its participants, organizers of the Susan G. Komen Colorado Snowshoe for the Cure scrapped the event as additional numbers of potential coronavirus cases in the state increased Friday.

The cancellation nixed Friday evening’s launch party that was scheduled to begin only hours before organizers pulled the plug.

“While we understand that the risk to the general population is still low,” a Komen Colorado press release stated, “we made the decision out of an abundance of caution with the health and well-being of our breast cancer survivors and thrivers in mind.”

Saturday’s event was billed as a fundraiser toward breast cancer treatment and research, and a celebration of the disease’s survivors, with 1,000 people expected to attend. Participants had the option of a three-kilometer or five-kilometer course to snowshoe.

“Breast cancer treatment obviously poses many challenges, one of which may include a compromised immune system,” said Jill Fricker, Komen Colorado CEO. “We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and we are grateful for all of our supporters.”

Organizers said the Town of Frisco was grooming trails anyhow and encouraging participants to snowshoe the course despite the cancellation.

In a build-up to the event, Komen Colorado publicized that is supports the treatment of under-served women, helping them receivemammograms, diagnostic testing, treatment, and education. The organization claimed that 75 percent of funds raised stay in-state and the remainder goes toward national research.

The state’s first positive test of the coronavirus came Thursday from a man who visited the Colorado high country after a mid-February trip to Italy. That individual — and as of Friday afternoon three others — are undergoing further testing. Until those secondary tests come back, health officials are refraining from making definitive declarations about the virus existing here.