WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – With our up and down temperatures, icy lakes and ponds can pose a serious drowning risk. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, 77% of drowning deaths involve children under the age of 5, and many of the deaths don’t happen in the pool. It can be a creek, a tub, or potentially a shallow pond.
That’s why instructors at the British Swim School in Westminster are urging everyone, especially those with small children be prepared, even in the wintertime.
“The number one skill in our program is to jump in, roll over and float. … Kids need to learn to be able to save themselves in the water,” Nikki Taylor, swim school owner in Westminster, said.
That technique, she told CBS4, may keep kids afloat until help arrives. In addition, she added that during spring months when the risk to fall through ice is higher, she reminds everyone that the first thing to do is remain calm.
“Try to get on your stomach, and then as you push yourself out of the water. You want to roll,” Taylor explained.
She also reiterated that it’s important to keep practicing swim skills so kids don’t forget.
For more information on lessons and the school, visit britishswimschool.com