WASHINGTON (AP/CBS4) – Senate leaders, including Sen. Cory Gardner, a Republican representing Colorado, and the Trump administration have reached an election-year deal to double spending on a popular conservation program and devote more than a $1 billion a year to clear a growing maintenance backlog at national parks. The deal was announced Wednesday by senators from both parties.
The #LWCF is the crown jewel of conservation programs, but has only received full funding twice in its 55-year history. I’m proud to have secured @realDonaldTrump’s support to fully #FundLWCF.
This is a historic conservation victory!https://t.co/rz3SwBDbVe
— Cory Gardner (@SenCoryGardner) March 5, 2020
If approved by Congress and signed by President Donald Trump, it would provide for spending more than $2 billion per year on conservation and outdoor recreation projects and park maintenance across the country.
Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee said it would be “the most significant conservation legislation enacted by Congress in nearly half a century.”
