Comments
(CBS4) – Reminders about the dangers of thin ice and pets were sent out by two different fire departments on Colorado’s Front Range this week. They say it’s important for dog owners to keep the animals on a leash.
Firefighters in Colorado Springs found pups on a semi-frozen lake near Chapel Hills Drive and Criterion Drive and shared photos of the creatures bundled in blankets after the rescue.
A family in Fort Collins also wisely waited for help from the Poudre Fire Authority to rescue a dog whose name is Oatmeal. He had an icy fall on Sheldon Lake, but the firefighters got him out safely.