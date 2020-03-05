FRISCO, Colo. (AP) – A Colorado ski area resort has released a report showing the number of skiers and subsequent crowds at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area has declined since last ski season. Summit Daily News reported Tuesday that Chief Operating Officer Alan Henceroth said the ski area had plans to decrease crowds after leaving its partnership with Epic Pass at the end of the 2018-2019 season.
Henceroth says A-Basin wanted to reduce crowding and host 20% fewer skiers to focus on offering a much higher quality guest experience. The report shows skier visits are decreased by 35% through February compared with last season.
