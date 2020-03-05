(HOODLINE) – Want to discover the freshest new spots in Aurora? From a bakery to a Greek grill, read on for a rundown of the newest businesses to land near you.
Third Culture
Wander over to 9935 E. Colfax Ave. and you’ll find Third Culture, a new bakery.With five stars out of 18 Yelp reviews, it is off to a strong start.
Home of the trademarked Mochi Muffin, Third Culture, based in Berkeley, California, also features butter mochi doughnuts, mochi brownies and matcha made from sencha green tea leaves from Japan.
Dutch Bros Coffee
Over at 14505 E. Arapahoe Road you’ll find the latest location of the chain Dutch Bros Coffee. In early days, it has 3.5 stars out of seven Yelp reviews.
The shop sells a full range of coffee drinks, as well as lemonade, sodas, smoothies and tea. It also sells hand-roasted coffee by the pound, as well as in single-serve cups.
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill
New to 13650 E. Colfax Ave. is The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill. With five stars out of seven reviews on Yelp, it’s been a hit thus far.
Gyros, Greek salad, lamb skewers, falafel and garlic shrimp souvlaki are among the many menu options.
Article provided by Hoodline.