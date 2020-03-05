



– After an extradition process that brought the stepmother of Gannon Stauch from South Carolina to Colorado, authorities have booked Letecia Stauch into the El Paso County Jail. Detectives are still diligently looking for Gannon’s body. He disappeared more than a month ago and was reported missing by Letecia, and police now believe she murdered him.

The sheriff’s office arrested her on the East Coast on Monday and announced charges of first degree murder. She opted not to fight extradition, was booked in the Colorado facility on Thursday morning and is scheduled to go before a judge on Friday.

On Wednesday strangers showed their support for Gannon’s family by placing blue ribbons around the sheriff’s headquarters in anticipation of when Letecia would arrive.

“It’s everything,” Chirsty Gibson told CBS4, “because this is not right this is not fair. He’s 11 years old.”

Gibson was among those leaving things at the entrance of the jail property. She said they are meant to be both a reminder of a life lost too soon and a message to the woman accused of killing him.

“We want to put them up around the jail because we want that to be the last thing that she sees … but we also want to put some up at the courthouse, around the court, because she’ll be there, too. We just want to keep reminding her until she fesses up and tells us where he is. Bring him home. We just want him back,” said Gibson.

Letecia’s arrest came after five weeks of desperately searching for any sign of the missing child. CBS4 learned she was booked into the Saline County Jail in Kansas on Wednesday before her return to Colorado and a community that has Gannon in their hearts.

“We love you Gannon and bring him home,” Gibson said.