DENVER (CBS4)– Now that coronavirus is definitely in Colorado, some may wonder, “Have I been exposed to COVID-19?” Health experts say most likely not, and it’s not so likely you’ll get tested to find out if that’s true.

“A lot of that is being left up to our discretion,” Dr. Dave Hnida, CBS4’s Medical Editor, explained. “A health care provider can decide whether a person should be tested and this decision is made in concert with the state health department. And, there are a very limited number of tests available.”

Dr. Dave explained physicians will follow guidelines to determine who would be tested for coronavirus, which includes any person who has had close contact with a known coronavirus patient and has a history of traveling from affected areas within 14 days, such as Italy. Also, persons who have fever, cough and difficulty breathing and their symptoms cannot be explained by influenza.

“If you have symptoms like that, you need to be seen in person,” Dr. Dave told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann via Skype. “However, that does not mean you just drive over to the local urgent care or emergency room.”

To limit exposing others to whatever illness you may have, especially if it is coronavirus, Dr. Dave said to give the medical facility a heads up that your coming.

“They will give you specific instructions,” he said, “such as [saying] ‘I’m here, I’m waiting in my car outside.’”

With two presumptive positive, unrelated coronavirus cases in Colorado, Dr. Dave warns community spread is much more likely. However, he added there is no need to cause alarm.

“I don’t think it’s a situation where panic is called for in any way, shape or form,” he said. “The situation is being well-controlled from what we’ve heard so far.”