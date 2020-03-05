Comments
DENVER (AP) – Over a dozen years after a fierce fight to end time limits on sexual abuse lawsuits in Colorado, state lawmakers are trying again to get rid of the statute of limitations for such cases. This time the measure is sponsored by both Republican and Democratic lawmakers who worked with a coalition of groups to gradual develop the proposal.
The proposal will get its first hearing Thursday. It would end the statute of limitations for all lawsuits alleging sexual assault.
However, it wouldn’t tallow people who have already lost their chance to sue to file cases.
