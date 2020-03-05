BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– As bad as the Colorado Buffs felt when they lost their 3rd straight game on Saturday at Stanford, they felt worse when they watched the tape.

“We saw things we didn’t want to see,” said junior forward D’Shawn Schwartz. “ We had to watch it over and over and over again.”

“Film doesn’t lie,” added CU head coach Tad Boyle. “Film is film and there is nowhere to run or hide in that room. Take your medicine and get better.”

The process of getting better began this week in practice. And while many think the sky is falling on the Buffs, the coach is a bit more optimistic.

“This team has an opportunity to break a school record of 22 regular season wins,” said Boyle. “So we have the opportunity to do something that’s never been done in 100 years of Colorado basketball.”

Make no mistake about it, the Buffs are in dire need of a win but they’re not the only NCAA tournament caliber team that has hit a bump in the road.

“I shared with the group, 19 teams by our calculation who are in or have been in the top 25, have had 3 or 4 game losing streaks,” Boyle said. “Every team deals with adversity. Duke had lost 3 out of 4 here recently. They’re pretty good.”

So while it’s a bad time to lose 3 in a row, Boyle and the Buffs are still believers.

“Do you trust that you and your teammates will turn this around?” I asked Schwartz. “I definitely believe in it.”

“I still like this team, I love this team,” added Boyle. “I trust this team without a doubt I do but we better figure it out now.”

The Buffs wrap up the regular season on Saturday at Utah.